Locals and visitors will once again have the chance to explore regionally crafted goods at the Astoria Sunday Market, now open on Sunday afternoons through October.
Returning for its 22nd season after two years of limited operations, this season’s market will host nearly 200 vendors each week. Offerings at the season’s first market on May 8 included fresh flowers and locally grown produce alongside handmade playing cards and stringed instruments, just to name a few.
A prominent fixture on 12th St., stretching across four blocks between Marine Drive and Exchange Street, the seasonal downtown market features an eclectic blend of sellers. Mainstay vendors, some returning after more than 20 years, will be joined by a new crop of local growers and artisans.
“We have a fantastic mix,” market director Shelby Myers said. Handmade pastas, fresh produce, ceramics and books are just some of this year’s offerings.
Fresh from farm to table, River City Flower Farm, Baird Family Orchards and De Asis Farm and Produce will bring locally grown produce to market visitors throughout the summer season. Food vendors will offer up just about any cuisine you’re craving, from seafood favorites at Crabby Addie’s Fish & Chips to handmade pupusas at Antojos Salvadoreña.
Kimo’s Dips and Robin’s Jams and Jellies offer great options for gifts or snacks to take home. For those looking to stay awhile, this year’s market will also host a food court, featuring tables to relax alongside live music each week. “I think it’s going to be refreshing,” Meyers said, “ this year is an extra step, especially with the food court.”
Included on this year’s list of new vendors is the fresh, locally grown produce of Laughing Rabbit Farm. Fresh goods are an essential feature of the market, and Laughing Rabbit Farm owner Julie Hackett is happy to oblige. “We’re going to focus this year on producing delicious salad greens and seasonal blends and incorporating edible flowers and herbs as well,” Hackett said.
Along with her husband, she purchased a small piece of farmland near Astoria last October. Drawing from decades of experience as organic farmers, the couple looks forward to sharing their knowledge about local food and farming with customers.
Laughing Rabbit Farm’s mission supports a key goal of Astoria Sunday Market, which aims to expand food access across the North Coast region. “I’m so passionate about people having access to fresh, local food,” Hackett said.
Recognizing that many don’t have the capacity to grow gardens, Hackett hopes that locals can find that fresh produce among the dozens of market vendors. Local farmers are a vital part of the regional food system. Through the Sunday Market, customers have the chance to meet local growers and learn about where their food comes from.
“It’s such a unique experience,” Hackett said, “even with packaged food, the sellers are so intimate with their products and have been innovating for years,” she added. Meyers agrees, noting that “being able to support the farmers and food producers is great for small businesses and the vibrancy of the economy in our region,” Meyers said.
Furthering its mission to support food equity, Astoria Sunday Market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. This year, the market also introduced a Double Up Food Bucks program, matching each dollar spent by assistance program customers up to $20. “So there’s an extra $20 for you to spend specifically on produce and fresh food vendors,” Meyers said of the new program.
Hosts and vendors at the Astoria Sunday Market are excited to return to a full market after two years of COVID precautions. “It’s going to be a super vibrant season for sure,” Meyers said.
