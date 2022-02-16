Take a stroll through Astoria’s downtown along the south side of the Columbia River and you’ll have the opportunity to indulge in craft beer, wine, ice cream, crab, or chowder. And since last December, at the corner of 11th Street, the specialty bakery Kim’s Dough2Go has been turning the Riverwalk into a cookie walk.
In addition to its classic ‘take n’ bake’ cookie dough, the egg-free, no-bake, safe-to-eat cookie dough is also a customer favorite.
The shop also features a rotating lineup of cookies, scones, bagels, and muffins. “That way, people can know what the dough tastes like before they buy it,” owner Kimberly Barrows said. She’ll also make custom cookie orders for those who call ahead. And before they go, customers can grab a cup of joe from a table in the corner.
Life is what you bake it for Barrows. The longtime Astoria resident and a corrections deputy at the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office of 20 years started decorating cookies a year ago as a hobby. With retirement around the corner, she made cookies for herself and, she says, “for whoever would eat them.”
Then, with the pandemic disrupting supply chains left and right, Barrows found sourcing her cookies a challenge. “So I figured,” she says, “why not have a store where you can get supplies for making cookies.”
And just like that, Kim’s Dough2Go was born.
Barrows feels lucky to have landed in the spot on the Riverwalk. Though friends were encouraging her to start a cookie food truck, her vision was different. “And this is it,” she says, gesturing across the cozy space of her storefront furnished and decorated in a farmhouse chic style. “I have baked goods, I have coffee, I’m on the river, and I make my own hours. What more could you ask for?”
Most of all, Barrows is enjoying herself. Working at the jail for so long, she says, “you forget that there are nice people out there. People come in here and they’re just happy. It’s just nice to see that.”
That the store gets the most foot traffic on sunny days helps. Even more so, Barrows says, “cookies are fun and they make people smile. Who isn’t happy when they get a cookie?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.