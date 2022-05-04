For Richard Bates, life is “Short Circuit.” For the past two and a half years, Bates has been remodeling the Astoria house where the 1986 movie was filmed, turning it into a vacation rental and museum.
The former railroad worker purchased the home in 2019 after many years of dreaming about its possibilities. When the house came on the market and sat empty for months, he decided to go for it. “It fell out of the sky,” Bates said, “it was destiny.”
The pandemic both hampered his plans and allowed him to take time with the renovation. “I knew I could be happy living a humble life here, walking my dog, and working on something I love doing, something I felt good about,” Bates said.
Project by project, he has worked to turn the home, built in 1890, into as close an approximation to its film version as possible. “I don’t feel like I’ve even started,” he said.
Bates traces his passion for the film to his childhood in Vancouver, Washington. The movie’s details transfixed him as he watched it repeatedly with his sister. The film’s character Johnny 5 is ”one of the most incredible works of movie puppetry and robotics,” he said. ”There’s something about the robot, the house, the bridge, the animals that zoomed my mind into it.”
Among the “Short Circuit” related exhibits displayed around the home are a cast and crew jacket, a scrapbook from the filming set left behind by the then-owners of the house, the original script, ticket stubs and a cinematic poster from Thailand. “Original movie props are particularly hard to find,” Bates said, adding that few promotional materials were made for the movie.
“Short Circuit” isn’t Bates’ only film obsession. “I like the details and all the magic that goes into a movie’s creation,” Bates said. On view in custom glass cases are action figure collections, testimonies to his other cinematic favorites.
Bates also plans as a future project to make his own life replica of the film’s robot character. “My ultimate goal is to get the Johnny 5 back here,” he said, holding up a tiny 3D printed model of the robot. “It’s probably not going to happen but I have 50 years to do it.”
For now, Bates’ focus is on the house. He hopes to acquire the next major exhibit in his sights, the suit that singer El DeBarge wore in the music video for the theme song, “Who’s Johnny?” Bates invites anyone who may have any other “Short Circuit” memorabilia, especially authentic film props, to get in touch.
