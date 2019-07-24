ASTORIA – The Astoria Regatta and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association seek photos of the historic Regatta Festival to populate window displays downtown during the festival, Aug. 7-10, as the festival celebrates 125 years.
The five window displays will each highlight one of the following themes: Regatta court, Anchor club, parades and floats, waterfront events and history.
Submit scanned photos or bring original photos and the association will scan them for you. Regatta memorabilia is also being accepted.
To arrange submission, contact Nancy Kennell, Regatta Association Board Member, at 503-325-5219.
