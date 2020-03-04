SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa will host its annual antique and vintage fair Friday through Sunday.
The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center, 1394 W. State Route 4.
The sale will feature “uniquely nostalgic items from throughout Wahkiakum County and the Columbia Pacific region.”
More information is available at friendsofskamokawa.org. To be a vendor, call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
