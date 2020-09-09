SEASIDE — The Seaside Museum and Historical Society will host the annual Lewis and Clark Salt Makers event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the beach west of the Avenue U and Seaside Promenade intersection.
On Dec. 28, 1805, Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark sent a detachment of the Corps of Discovery to travel from Fort Clatsop to find an area along the coast where the group could make salt. The group set up camp in what’s now Seaside, subsequently staying for two months to boil sea water so they could have salt to flavor their meals and preserve meat.
During the event, actors will reenact the expedition. There will also be a third-person interpretation, led by members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians. The historians will create and share the experience of the group, bringing to life the salt camp that was established 214 years ago.
Attendees will be expected to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. The event is free to attend.
