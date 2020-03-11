ASTORIA — The Lower Columbia Classic Car Club will host its 28th annual swap meet on Saturday.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop. Admission is free for ages 12 and under, and for active military members. Admission is $3 for ages 13 and older.
The event gives attendees an opportunity to buy and sell cars, car parts and other automotive items. Models of cars dating back to the 1920s will be on display.
Event proceeds support the Warrenton High School career and technical education program.
To reserve a vendor spot, call 800-220-0792 or 503-468-0006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.