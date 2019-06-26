CANNON BEACH – This year’s annual Fourth of July Cannon Beach Library Book Sale kicks off Thursday, July 4, and runs through Sunday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library will close Wednesday, July 3, to organize the sale.
The sale has been happening for more than 30 years and is among the largest used-book sales on the Oregon coast. It is also a fundraiser for the private, member-owned, nonprofit library.
“This year’s fundraiser offers thousands of novels, mysteries, biographies, histories, children’s books, rare and old books and cooking, art and coffee-table books at bargain-basement prices,” Library Board Member Janet Bates said.
She expects this year’s sale to surpass last year’s record contribution to the library’s annual budget.
“To the thousands of popular fiction and nonfiction books donated this past year,” Bates notes, “this sale also includes first editions, autographed copies and rare old books overlooked during our Third Annual Memorial Day Weekend Rare & Old Book Sale.”
The library still needs volunteers to help with set up on July 3 and at the sale.
To volunteer, call 503-436-1391 or email info@cannonbeachlibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.