SKAMOKAWA — The Friends of Skamokawa are accepting donations for the group’s annual auction, which will be held Oct. 9-18.
To donate items, contact the group at 360-795-3007 or fos1894@gmail.com. Items can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 28.
Items can be previewed for purchase on Oct. 1.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward operation costs for the River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall.
