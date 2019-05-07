ASTORIA — The Angora Hiking Club is carpooling to the May hike on the Discovery Trail in Long Beach, Washington. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, the parking lot on Marine Drive between Second and Third streets, just West of Burger King.
This easy 4.3-mile hike goes from Beards Hollow along the Pacific Ocean to Red Lake, ending on 30th in Seaview. If you wish to meet at the trailhead, be there by 9:45 a.m.
The hike is lead by Debby Halliburton; call her at 360-977-0982 by May 10, if you plan to participate.
A Washington state Discovery Pass is required.
It is not necessary to be a member of Angora Hiking Club to participate on these hikes. Dues are $10.00 a year. Dogs are not welcome on Angora’s hikes. Learn more about the club at angorahikingclub.org.
