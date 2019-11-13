LONG BEACH, Wash. — Singer-songwriters and folk musicians Margot Merah and Timothy Hull will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. Tickets are $15. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Merah hails from the Netherlands and is based in Amsterdam. She has been singing and touring extensively around the world for the past 15 years.
Hull is a widely appreciated singer-songwriter from Whidbey Island. He too has toured over the past 15 years, bringing his songs, guitar, stories and humor from coast to coast.
