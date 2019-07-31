CLATSKANIE – The 5th Annual Garlic Festival will bring garlic growers from Oregon and Washington to Cope’s Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The event accompanies the park’s weekly Saturday Market. Music, food, cooking demonstrations, vegetables, crafts and children’s activities will be featured.
The festival will feature at least 30 strains of garlic including heirloom and gourmet hard neck and soft neck garlic. Cooking garlic as well as seed garlic will be sold. The bulbs have been cured so they will stay fresh for six to ten months depending on the variety. Spicy through mild strains will be available, as well as pickled garlic, dried garlic scape sprinkles, garlic braids and artisan breads.
