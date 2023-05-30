All aboard at the Willapa Seaport Museum

At the Willapa Seaport Museum, tucked into a building just behind the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, Washington, a deceptively small foyer awaits, where a volunteer waits to greet visitors. There’s no admission needed for this museum full of nautical artifacts, but donations are certainly appreciated to help with maintenance of the museum and exhibits.
The Willapa Seaport Museum first opened in Gig Harbor, Washington, in the 1960s, where it stayed until the early 1990s. At this point, the city of Raymond offered the museum a building and a place to dock the Krestine, a 100-foot gaff rigged topsail ketch.
Everything was loaded up and moved south. Sadly, vandals destroyed the Krestine in 2006 — and no replacement has been acquired since. But the museum is still going strong, continuing to add pieces of maritime history to share.
The museum’s foyer has two small flanking rooms, one on either side. The rooms feature glass display cases that introduce various topics in the collection, from the U.S. Navy to ocean liners.
Each case is practically full to overflowing, and it pays to take time to examine each one in detail lest something be missed. That means that return trips are always likely to reveal something new.
However, it’s heading further back that you find out just what a treasure is hidden here. The museum’s main room is large with high ceilings, and although there are no windows, there’s enough lighting to show off a wide variety of displays.
It’s a little overwhelming at first, since the displays are not in any chronological order — and there’s, quite frankly, a lot of stuff in there. But it’s incredibly fun to pick a spot to start and go exploring from there.
While some of these artifacts pertain specifically to the Northwest, such as bits and pieces of the history of local U.S. Navy servicemembers, others explore general nautical history.
If you’ve ever wanted a glimpse into f’o’c’sle living (sailors’ living quarters) or a firsthand look at the interior of a vintage fishing boat wheelhouse (the Vansee), there is ample fuel for the imagination. More displays recreate a ticket booth, radio room and a below-deck storage space for all manner of ships’ ropes.
There are nooks and crannies full of art like scrimshaw and handmade musical instruments that have given sailors plenty of creative outlets.
And harsh realities of seafaring are not ignored. Heavy iron bars cover one wall, and a small sign posits “take a moment of your life and consider how you would be feeling right now if your only exit was right above you.”
Next to this, a case holds various beaded clothing and other cultural items from the Yoruba, one of several West African groups whose people were kidnapped and enslaved.
In additional to nautical history, another section of the museum is set aside for the region’s logging heritage. Some older tools of the trade are on full display.
One old-growth Sitka spruce slice is divided up into the various cuts that would produce various sorts of lumber, veneer and other products.
Another booth looks at how the region’s timber industry contributed to World War I efforts by providing spruce for airplanes. Watch for credit given in the form of signs and notes, explaining who has loaned or donated artifacts to the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.