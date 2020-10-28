ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College’s monthly Ales & Ideas lecture will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at facebook.com/fortgeorgebrewery.
Yoga instructor Julia Mabry will present “Come to Your Senses: Practical Mindfulness for Turbulent Times.” The presentation will help attendees focus on the present through an interactive lecture.
Participants can participate in a Q&A session with Mabry after the presentation. Food and drinks from Fort George will be available for pick-up by ordering online at fortgeorgetogo.com.
