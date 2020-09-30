ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College’s monthly Ales and Ideas lecture will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday at facebook.com/fortgeorgebrewery.
Chris Breitmeyer, the college’s president, and Peter G. Williams, the college’s new vice president of academic affairs, will present “Climate Change: What, Why, and How We Might Change the Change.” The pair will “contemplate our collective role in recognizing and mitigating global climate change.”
Breitmeyer, a trained scientist, will share his thoughts on Earth’s changing climate, also reflecting on his 25 years of experience researching and teaching about climate change. Williams will share slides from a 2007 research expedition to the summit crater of Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountains. His expedition is one way scientists track changing conditions across global ecosystems.
Participants can participate in a Q&A session with Breitmeyer and Williams after their presentation.
Food and drinks from Fort George will be available for pick-up by ordering online at fortgeorgetogo.com.
