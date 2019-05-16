ASTORIA — The Astoria High School Honors English 10 class is hosting Cultural Conversations from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the AHS Commons. The event is a chance to connect community members through their stories. Jenni Newton, who started the event, was inspired by the program “The Human Library.”
The students are hosting storytellers from more than 20 different cultures. Tori Smith, a host for a storyteller representing taekwondo, said, “It’s a great chance to learn about other cultures in a unique way.”
The speakers this year include a Kenyan, a U.S. Coast Guard officer, an Hispanic immigrant and someone living with cancer. Azaria Damghani, a student in the honors class says she is, “most excited for being in one room with so many different cultures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.