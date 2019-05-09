CANNON BEACH — There isn’t one part of Oregon’s rugged coastline that doesn’t have a story about a shipwreck, forced landing, or daring rescue. A popular waterway for centuries, the Oregon Coast has many shipwreck stories to share.
The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum opens their latest exhibit, “Shipwrecks of the Oregon Coast,” in May. The exhibit will feature artifacts, photos, stories, and information related to the Glenesslin, USS Shark, The Mimi, The Struan, The Gem, The Emily Reed, Peter Iredale, and even the latest archaeological work related to the “Beeswax Wreck Project.” The exhibit will be on display through September 2019. This exhibit was supported by the Kinsman Foundation and by Clatsop County.
For more information visit www.cbhistory.org, find them on Facebook or call 503-436-9301
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.