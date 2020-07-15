For an afternoon of exploring the best and most historical parts of Seaside, hop out of the car and onto a bike or paddle boat. Wheel Fun Rentals offers several unique methods of travel, from their traditional surrey bicycles to mopeds, electric bikes and swan boats on the river.
Explore Seaside as a family or group on a surrey and bike together down the main streets to visit the Seaside Museum, the historical Lewis and Clark Salt Works and the Seaside Aquarium. Rent individual bikes or tandem bikes to cruise down the Seaside Promenade along the beach.
Of the many bike routes available, one of the most popular is to travel north through Seaside to Necanicum Estuary Natural History Park. Here you’ll find where the river that flows through downtown Seaside meets the ocean. The park teaches visitors about the natural history of the area and allows visitors to engage in the environment.
If you’re looking for a longer adventure, rent an electric bike, moped or electric car. These vehicles are the best way to explore places you normally wouldn’t go. Any of the three motorized vehicles will take you down to the Seaside Cove, a local surf beach and up Sunset Boulevard to Tillamook Head.
Tillamook Head Trail will lead you into the forest of Ecola State Park, where you’ll find challenging but rewarding hiking trails and vast ocean views. For daring hikers, the trail can take you all the way to Cannon Beach.
For those who want to stay near the water, head to Quatat Park on the edge of Necanicum River. Rent a paddle boat, kayak, paddle board or swan boat to explore the waterways that cross Seaside. Admire the seabirds and wildlife or bask in the sun as you float through town.
Whether it’s by land or sea, Wheel Fun Rentals offers many ways to see the historical and natural attractions of Seaside.
