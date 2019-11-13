SOLVE, in partnership with Oregon State Parks, has launched a new Oregon Adopt-A-Beach program on the coast to support ongoing beach cleanups throughout the year. SOLVE currently seeks volunteers to adopt their favorite stretch of beach and serve as its caretaker.
SOLVE support includes free cleanup supplies, a leader handbook, ongoing project guidance, and disposal assistance.
All participants will receive a certificate of adoption and recognition on the SOLVE website. The statewide nonprofit organization brings people together to improve the environment and build a legacy of stewardship.
For more information, email jon@solveoregon.org, call 971-346-2703 or visit solveoregon.org/oregon-adopt-beach .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.