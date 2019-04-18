SEASIDE — At 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, the Friends of the Seaside Library will host acupuncturist and herbalist Katherine Stewart. The event is free and takes place in the library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.
Acupuncturists are trained in a traditional form of Chinese medicine that involves inserting thin, sterile needles into various points of the body to relieve pain, promote healing and improve physical, mental and emotional well-being. These body points are thought to correspond with energy channels stimulated during treatments and are considered pathways to a life-energy force called Qi.
The most commonly reported use of acupuncture is for back pain, joint and neck pain, and headache. Acupuncturists are highly regulated in the U.S. by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and the needles are regulated by the FDA. According to a 2017 National Health Survey, an estimated 3.1 million adults and 150,000 children in the U.S. used acupuncture the previous year.
Katherine Stewart is a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist and has been in practice for 29 years. At this event, she will explain the techniques and benefits of acupuncture and give a demonstration of how the process is done.
Seaside Public Library is at 1131 Broadway St. For more information, call 503-738-6742 or visit seasidelibrary.org and facebook.com/seasidepubliclibrary.
