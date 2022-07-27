Sounds of laughter, rising smells of funnel cake and swirls of cotton candy. Children visiting farm animals and rushing to grab tickets to their favorite rides. Few activities bring back summer memories like a day at the fair, and in Clatsop County, those summer days and nights are about to return.
The Clatsop County Fair has remained a local tradition stretching as far back as 1905, when the fair was first held at the Hendrick Theater, then paired with the Astoria Regatta. With a strong lineup of concerts and vendors each year, the fair remains a favorite, held for more than 25 years at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center.
This year, fair attendees can look forward to a series of exciting guests. “Trace Adkins is our big draw. That’s our No. 1 ticket item for the fair this year. We’re all in on that,” interim fair manager Jason Brim said.
Brim is excited for the opportunity for visitors to sing along to country favorites at the show, which is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, with opening performances by Britnee Kellogg and Aaron Crawford.
While this year’s fair will be missing a carnival, other highlights are plenty. “We’re doing a magic show on Saturday,” Brim said, highlighting a planned show.
Kids will also be able to enjoy a monster truck ride, an event Brim notes will return after a five-year absence. Other points of interest include an arcade, mini golf course, obstacle course, bounce house, mechanical bull and farm animal shows.
A demolition derby is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a fair auction at 2 p.m. Continuing the fair’s five-day run, vendors slated for the event include Brew 22 Coffee, Chimnik Treats and ML Express.
“It’s our event of the year,” Brim said. “Just anything and everything to entertain people and have a good time when they come to the fair.”
