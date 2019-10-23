SEASIDE — The Seaside Sashay Square Dance Festival will run from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Seaside Convention Center . The event is free.
More than 250 dancers will be present at the 19th annual Seaside Sashay, dancing square and round dances for all to see and enjoy. The fest will also feature a craft fair, and a weather permitting square dance performance at the turnaround in Seaside. The River City Riders will put on a show with dancers dressed as horses at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit Hayshakers.org
