At Ashriver Woodworks in Astoria, furniture pieces, bowls and other works are more than just functional items.
“When buying from a maker, you are buying hundreds of hours of failures and experimentation, days, weeks and months of frustrations and moments of pure joy,” Ashriver Woodworks co-owner Chris Bjorkman said.
Woodworking had been in Delaney Mahncke’s family for decades when he began crafting from a Castle Rock, Washington, garage in 2019. The Ashriver Woodworks founder and master woodworker then made a family move to Astoria in 2020.
Now co-owned by his wife, Amy Longstreet, sister, Naomi Mahncke, and her spouse, Chris Bjorkman, the shop grew from a homestead near Svensen. “We decided on Astoria because of our love of the city, the rich culture, the beautiful landscapes and its storied past. We felt that this would be the perfect place to grow our business and raise our families,” Bjorkman said of the family’s choice of shop location.
Three families now live and work on 2 acres, the four owners along with their children as well as Naomi and Delaney’s parents. Ashriver Woodworks’ items are made in a shop on the property, surrounded by wildlife. “Our chickens, ducks and a kind old bunny greet us daily. Elk and deer also frequent the shop when it’s not too loud,” Bjorkman said.
While the family’s decision to relocate to Astoria was easy, their original plan was not to open a shop. When the space opened up, however, it held great potential, but not without some pitfalls. “The space was left ravaged,” Bjorkman said. “We were responsible to get it back to a presentable space,” he added. After weeks of diligent work, the showroom opened last year.
Still, the family encountered challenges, working with a physical storefront in a digital era. “It’s so easy today to just jump on your phone and snatch up whatever you want,” Bjorkman said. “But for us, it’s more about art, passion and quality. Our customers know that when they buy a piece from us, it won’t need to be replaced in a year or so,” he added.
The shop also operates Salty Siren Books, a shop bookstore and a community space. They have hosted local bands and authors, and plan for more events. In addition to wooden goods, the shop displays a handful of other Astoria makers’ goods, from locally made guitars to sustainable soy candles.
Salty Siren Books, curated by Naomi, offers new and used titles. “We really just want to support the community in any way that we can. We decided collectively that we would do everything we could to work with the community and other artists to support them through our brick and mortar,” Bjorkman said.
Ashriver’s most popular items lately are their epoxy furniture pieces, some of which are reclaimed. Epoxy, a wood and plant based resin, gives new life to centuries old pieces.
Even though these makers have been woodworking since they were young, epoxy furniture was a new frontier. “Trial and error,” Bjorkman said of the process, “after many attempts to work out a quality product, we feel like we have finally gotten there.”
He believes the family skills especially shine when the shop is asked to create anything custom.
“You aren’t just buying a thing. You are buying a piece of ‘heart,’ part of a soul, a moment of someone’s life,” Bjorkman said. “Most importantly, you are buying the maker more time to do something they love.”
