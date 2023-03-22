A night at Xanadu: Astoria's first queer bar opens its doors

Xanadu Astoria, the North Coast’s first queer bar, draws inspiration for its name from a 1980 musical featuring Olivia Newton-John.
“When I came into town in December 2020, trying to connect with my people and my community, there was really no central place to do that,” Scott Justus, Xanadu Astoria owner and founder, said. “There’s never really been a gay bar or anything speicific to that on the coast.”
The new space, housed in the former space of the Voodoo Room and Columbian Cafe in the Riviera Building on Marine Drive, is now open for weekend brunch dishes and evening cocktails four days a week.
Xanadu brings an inclusive, celebratory space for LGBTQ people on the North Coast, offering a full-service bar menu and collection of nonalcoholic mocktails.
There’s also the mouth-watering weekend brunch menu, crafted by Marco Davis, a local chef formerly of the Columbian Cafe. “It’s a very fun menu,” Davis said, adding in plans to focus on using locally-sourced products and ingedients.
Brunch offerings might include a crab cake benedict, smoked salmon benedict, scrambles and hashes. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options will be offered, and pizzas are part of the bar menu, following the tradition of the Voodoo Room.
The bar isn’t limiting itself to food and drink, either. Xanadu plans to host regular events, including karaoke, RuPaul’s Drag Race watch parties, drag shows and live music.
Queer community allies are welcome, but Justus and Davis emphasized that they want Xanadu to be at the heart of the region’s queer community.
“Unless you’re in the community, it’s hard to understand,” Justus said. “You know, just kind of letting your guard down. Being able to put your hand over somebody’s shoulder or given the kids without having to look over your shoulder.”
Xanadu’s founders have also made the Queer Astoria website, a page dedicated to recognizing people who have been instrumental in paving the way for the bar to open.
Justus and Davis built the site as a guide for locals and tourists to find LGBTQ-friendly spaces to shop and eat.
The bar also wants to position themselves as a kick-off point in Astoria. “We like to say we’re a starting point for the for the folks that are coming in from out of town, and we’re a staple for the folks in the community,” Justus said.
When Justus asked around town about the idea of opening a queer bar, he was met with positive response and encouragement.
“Every time I asked the question, everybody thought it was not only a good idea, but a great idea,” Justus said. He and Davis met and the rest of the planning fell into place.
