SEASIDE — Shipbuilding is not an industry that springs to mind when considering the work of Clatsop County’s early pioneers, but author and historian Jerry Sutherland aims to change that.
Sutherland returns to History & Hops at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Seaside Brewing Co. to share the story of shipbuilding on the Clatsop Plains.
While doing research for his book “Calvin Tibbets: Oregon’s First Pioneer,” Sutherland learned about pioneers building ships at Skipanon Landing as early as 1849. He will share historical maps, drawings and manuscripts as he makes shipbuilding in early Clatsop County come to life.
History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 861 Broadway St.
