When Colleen Logan’s husband was laid off unexpectedly from Intel in 2013, she decided to re-enter the workforce. After founding her one-woman-run business Nutoriously Nutz through the help of a friend, she has been handing out smiles and samples of her unique roasted nut flavors to market-goers ever since.
Logan’s roasted pecan snacks include flavors like “Butter Rum,” and “Salted Caramel,” while her almond flavors include “Cinnamon Toast,” “Coconut Toasted,” along with her signature flavor “Let’s Take a Hike,” which features a blend of five different seeds and dried fruits.
Logan, a vendor at the Cannon Beach Farmers Market for the last four years, jumped at the chance to try out setting up her booth at the new Farmers Market at the Warrenton Marina when she heard about it through word of mouth earlier this summer.
The Warrenton Farmers Market started in June and will continue each Thursday from 3-7 p.m. until the end of September. So far, the market includes caramel corn, photography, therapeutic items, baked goods, snacks, food carts, produce and hand crafted items.
A great idea
Warrenton Marina office assistant Jessica McDonald and Harbor Master Jane Sweet struck up a conversation one day about fun ways to engage the community.
“Jane and I were talking and came up with the concept of a Fishermen and Farmers market since our marina is full of fishermen,” McDonald said.
Warrenton City Commissioner Rick Newton loved the idea from the get-go.
“They came to us and I pushed like crazy to help support them because I think it’s such a great idea,” Newton said. “We are pushing for an increase of quality of life in Warrenton and this is exactly the type of thing that brings quality of life to Warrenton residents.”
Besides helping to recruit many of their first vendors, Newton said he meets with Sweet and McDonald every week to hash out ideas: what worked, what didn’t and how to make the event more successful each time.
Warrenton Marina not just for boats
Another passionate supporter was Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer. He loved the idea of using existing public facilities to serve a wider group of residents beyond those that keep a boat at the marina.
Utilizing a recently improved facility like the Warrenton Marina gives locals their own market in their backyard.
“I think Warrentonians would like to have a market choice that doesn’t require driving a long distance and bypasses a lot of the hassles of parking that are issues at other local markets,” Balensifer said.
The new Warrenton Market also dovetails well with the Urban Renewal Agency which began 10 years ago and is a project made up of Warrenton City Commissioners with the goal of improving quality of life.
In the past, the main focus was improvement of the marina with new showers, restrooms, marina offices and a public pier. As the project enters its second second phase, the focus will turn to downtown Main Street improvements.
The new farmers market is copasetic with the sprucing up of downtown Warrenton.
Long term plan for the community
Now that the pilot season of the new Warrenton Farmers Market is more than halfway over, one thing that’s still in flux is the name.
“There was a little confusion,” McDonald said. “People expect a fresh fish vendor each week and we have not yet secured a reliable supplier; there are a few kinks we need to work out for next year.”
Because of this, they’ve taken to calling it simply The Warrenton Market for now.
Newton agreed. “Every market has a different flavor and we’re trying very hard to get a fisherman in there for next year.”
Another goal for next year’s market is to have one weekly theme or an activity of interest. Newton tested out this concept in July when he brought in a wildlife trailer exhibit through the Oregon Hunters Association. The exhibit brought in more than 150 people.
“Next year, we’d like to continue this concept but with something different each week” Newton said. “We’re planning to do it again next year but we’d like to see what went well and what mistakes we made and how we’re going to get better.”
Balensifer echoed Newton: “We’ll take whatever lessons we learn this year and improve every year. The first few years we hope to build and grow the concept.”
