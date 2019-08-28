SKAMOKAWA – The Friends of Skamokawa Foundation will host its 29th Annual Wine Tasting and Auction Benefit A Cornucopia of Wines from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 14 at the Skamokawa Grange.
The grange is located at 18 Fairgrounds Road in Skamokawa.
The wine portion of the event features fine wines from around the world for sampling by participants as well as a variety of appetizers for attendees to enjoy. During the wine tasting, guests will have the opportunity to bid on an extensive variety of unique, specialty items created by local artists, artisans and photographers. Generous businesses and individuals have donated gift certificates for getaways to bed and breakfasts, fine dining and hotel stays, river kayaking, original art pieces, vintage items, ceramic pieces and much more.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the maintenance, upkeep and continued care of Skamokawa’s Historic River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall.
Advance tickets are available for $15 each or two for $25. Tickets at the door are $20 each or two for $30. Tickets are available online at friendsofskamokawa.org, by phone at 360-795-3007, in Skamokawa at the Skamokawa General Store or the River Life Interpretive Center, Daisy Chain Floral and Bank of the Pacific in Cathlamet.
Contributions are tax deductible. If you have questions about being a sponsor, donating silent auction items or contributions, call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.