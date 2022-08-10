40 years of Seaside beach volleyball

From its origin as an amateur event four decades ago, the Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament has grown into one of the largest beach volleyball gatherings on the West Coast.
The first Seaside tournament, held in 1982, was inspired by Debbie Hauger, then a local high school student. Hauger first discovered beach volleyball on a study abroad trip to Argentina, then brought the concept of a tournament back to the North Coast as a fundraiser for her fellow Seaside lifeguards, who were looking to add a new lifeguard tower.
The first event featured a series of 57 teams for a total of 215 players. Compare those numbers to this year’s forecast: Over the course of four days, this year’s tournament expects to host more than 1,600 two-person teams across 190 volleyball courts.
The tournament is organized by the Seaside Chamber of Commerce. Katie McCloud, the chamber’s interim CEO, said it’s quite an undertaking.
“When you have that many players, it takes an army to make it happen. We have many set-up and take-down crews, tournament directors that handle the play of the tournament and many, many volunteers,” McCloud said. “We are on the beach for almost two weeks.”
In addition to its many volunteers, the tournament is supported by several sponsors, many returning year after year.
For players, the event offers a full set of tournaments, including doubles and quads in both junior and adult divisions, all organized by player experience level. Clinics, taught by college coaches and veteran players, will take place throughout the gathering. Todd Rogers, one of this year’s coaches, is a 2008 Olympic gold medalist for beach volleyball.
While the tournament’s legacy is focused on serving amateur players, it also boasts the distinction of being one of the last seasonal tournaments players can enter as a bridge to the next level. “We are one of the last tournaments players can play in to place for nationals,” McCloud said. “Last year, many that did not place in Atlanta, Georgia, flew here overnight to place in Seaside.”
It’s a unique event and still growing. New this year will be the Dino Division, an event in which “two players with the combined age of 80 for men or 70 for women” will play, according to McCloud. “It will be fun to see — say a 25-year-old and a 55-year-old compete together,” she said.
Commemorating 40 years on the beach, the group will also introduce a hall of fame, honoring past players and winners. “Our goal in the next few years is to really honor the ones who started this — the lifeguards,” McCloud said.
