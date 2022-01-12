4-H is offerings several upcoming workshops for local youth.
A virtual babysitting training series will be offered Feb. 1, 3, 8, and 10. Attendees can choose either the 4 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. class offered via Zoom. The class is free and is open for youth ages 10 and up. Register by Tuesday at https://beav.es/UcN.
There are also baking classes offered.
The remaining virtual classes offered this month include classes on coffee cake on Tuesday as well as yeast bread on Jan. 25. Classes are held from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.
Younger participants will need parental help. Most of the supplies needed for the classes will be provided. Call 503-325-8573 or register at https://bit.ly/Explore4HBaking.
An additional cooking class will include a combination of in-person and virtual classes.
On Jan. 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. there will be an in-person workshop on measuring, chopping, nutrition, cleanliness and food safety. On Jan. 27 participants will cook a meal for their family (via Zoom) using ingredients participants will receive from a free food box as well as measuring cups and additional cooking supplies.
Register by Monday by calling 503-325-8573. The class is open to youth in grades 7 to 12 and is limited to 12 participants.
Youth in grades K-12 are also invited to a workshop sponsored by 4-H and the Astoria Sunday Market focused on young entrepreneurship. Learn to create and sell products at the Sunday Market next summer. An Open House will be held on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre. Sign up at astoriasundaymarket.com/biz-kidz or call 503-325-8573.
Monthly bingo is also being offered. The statewide event is open to all youth. The general rules are to complete a line either vertical, horizontal or diagonal, take two photos, and get one ticket. Complete the whole form and take three photos and get two tickets. Submit all entries by the 30th of each month and then prizes will be drawn. Enter submission at beav.es/UTQ. For questions, call 503-325-8573.
These workshops are open to all youth not just those in 4-H. For information, contact Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573 or sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.