2021 Coast Weekend photo contest winners

The 2021 Coast Weekend photo contest featured 65 entries with more than 97 people voting for the people’s choice award winner.
This year’s selection brought in a bounty of images that show the spirit of the North Coast, its beauty and what makes it so distinct. It also showed off the work of the talented photographers who call the coast home.
The photo contest’s first place winner is Seaside resident Lance Wagner, who submitted the photo, “Seaside Bubbles.” The work features an array of colors and bubbles with a beach backdrop at sunset.
“Choices,” by Astoria resident Jeff Daly, won second place. The image shows a seagull with a rainbow behind it.
Seaside resident Kristy Severson’s photo, “End of summer,” won third place. The photo shows a dog running at the beach at sunset.
“Beam of the bridge,” by Astoria resident Ann Allenback, won the people’s choice award. The photo also features a rainbow, this time with the Astoria Bridge also featured.
We hope you enjoy these photos as well as the honorable mentions and dozens of others photos from the contest available to view online at coastweekend.com under the “photo contest” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.