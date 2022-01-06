 Skip to main content
2021 Coast Weekend photo contest honorable mentions

From 65 submissions, these are the 2021 Coast Weekend photo contest’s honorable mention recipients.

From artistic shots of the ice storm this past February, to photos of an owl, eagle and a duck. To the beauty of the ocean. The beach. And moments shared up and down the North Coast. These are some of the contest’s top photos.

Ice storm

'Ice Storm Art,' by Astoria resident Jennifer Amaya.
Mallard

'Mallard In-Flight,' by Gearhart resident Roni Hanson.
Eagle

‘Out the window one day,’ by Astoria resident Shawn Taylor.
Rebirth

‘Rebirth,’ by Astoria resident George Roth.
Ships

'Ships in the Fog,' by Astoria resident Kathy Wigutoff.
Super moon

'Supermoon trending,' by Astoria resident Jason Mack.
Storm

'Winter Storm,' by Seaside resident Chuck Overton.
Owl

‘Wise Old Visitor,’ by Ilwaco resident Rosemary Andrews.
In her father's footsteps

‘In her father’s footsteps,’ by Manzanita resident Greg Wiemert.
Stroll

‘November beach stroll,’ by Astoria resident Ned Heavenrich.

