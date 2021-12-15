ASTORIA — The Clatsop County Cultural Coalition will distribute a total of $11,950 in grants to 10 local organizations for projects and events scheduled to take place across the county during the 2022 calendar year.
A list of this year’s recipients, the amounts rewarded and their intended use:
- Friends of Suomi Hall, $2,000: Suomi Summer School
- Sunset Empire Recreation Foundation, $2,000: Sound booth for the Sunset Recreation Center
- Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association, $1,400: Traditional dance workshops
- Coaster Theatre, $1,250: Dimmer circuits for the playhouse
- Partners for the PAC, $1,200: Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts sign renovation
- Tenor Guitar Foundation, $1,100: Video production of annual gathering in 2022
- Astoria Visual Arts, $750: Creation of an Astoria art guide
- Hanthorn Cannery Foundation, $750: Fire sprinkler and warning system
- North Coast Chorale, $750: “Diversity Through Music” production
- Ten Fifteen Productions, $750: Increased publicity at The Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria
The events and infrastructure projects will take place between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. The vision of the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition is to “support, promote, preserve and protect diverse cultural programs that define who we are as a community, support our connectedness to others and strengthen our sense of place in the world around us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.