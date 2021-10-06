ASTORIA — The Clatsop County Cultural Coalition is accepting grant applications for projects.
Funds are distributed to projects that support, maintain, preserve and protect cultural programs in the arts, heritage and humanities in Clatsop County.
“The awards given out each year can make a difference in the success of a project and a dream to become self-sustaining,” co-chair Charlene Larsen said. “When your community supports cultural efforts with funding, the recognition and support means so much to the success of a project and encourages more support from your friends and neighbors in Clatsop County.”
Organizations with 501©(3) nonprofit status are eligible to apply for grants through the cultural coalition. Individuals may apply when sponsored by a nonprofit fiscal agent. Application forms are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
A virtual grant writing workshop will take on Zoom Oct. 18. Email kpaino2060@gmail.com to make a reservation and receive materials, or, if no email access, call 503-741-1914 to arrange for material pickup.
