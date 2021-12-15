ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College is seeking community submissions of original work for the 52nd edition of Rain Magazine.
Due to COVID-19 constraints, Rain 52’s theme section will continue to focus on the idea of “healing,” after having to suspend publication last spring.
Contributors are encouraged to explore the subject however they interpret it. General submissions of art, fiction, poetry and nonfiction will be also considered.
Those interested in submitting work are asked to submit no more than three items total, including poems, photographs, high-quality (at least 300 dpi) digital images of original artwork and prose less than 5,000 words in length.
Rain Magazine is produced annually by the Writing 270: Literary Publications class at Clatsop Community College, which includes instruction in editing techniques and Adobe InDesign, the industry standard for book design. The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. during winter quarter at the Star of the Sea, the public is encouraged to register for the class and join the staff.
Email work to rainmagazine@clatsopcc.edu. Include your full name and contact information along with genres and titles of submissions in the subject line of your email message. Submissions without proper contact information will not be considered. Email submissions are greatly preferred. RTF or Docx is the preferred format for written work. TIFF or JPG files (at least 300 dpi) are preferred for artwork.
You can also mail submissions to Rain Magazine, Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
For more information on the reading or call for submissions, contact faculty advisor Ryan Hume at rhume@clatsopcc.edu.
