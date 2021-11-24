Victoria Brown creates unique wreaths for all occasions.
The Oregon native has always had an interest in gardening and plants. She received a degree from Oregon State University in therapeutic horticulture.
Horticulture therapists guide clients through each phase of gardening, from propagation to selling products, as a means of bringing about improvement in their life. Participants enhance their well-being through active and passive involvement with plants and plant-related activities.
After graduation, Brown moved to Hawaii for a job. While working on the Big Island, she learned to twist the roots of the banyan trees to form wreaths.
“It was my way of supporting my wellness through creativity,” Brown said, noting that she noticed improvements to her well-being while creating the pieces.
Wreaths are popular during the holiday season, but now Brown creates them year-round with a variety of natural materials. She customizes each one for the specific client.
“I found that grapevine was great to use as a base to make a wreath,” she said. “As I experimented, I found parts of the linden tree were also excellent for that purpose.”
Brown has now created her own gardening business, and uses the plants she grows to create her artwork. She oversees a wide variety of gardens, often using plants she clips while shaping her customer’s landscapes to build her wreaths.
She sells her pieces at several flower shops on the North Coast, often hosting pop-up shops at Foragers in Astoria. She has added themed additions to her merchandise for the holiday season.
“This year we have added our crafted 3-inch ornaments that are each custom-made with holiday themes,” Brown said.
Brown can make a custom wreath for any occasion. She emphasized that her creations are much more than decorations, and have a deep meaning.
“My mom says each wreath is a symbol of “the circle of life,” Brown said.
