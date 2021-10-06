CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Community Church will host a hymn sing Sunday at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary at 132 E. Washington St.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are strongly recommended to wear face masks. Windows will be open for airflow and attendees should dress warmly.
The Cannon Beach Community Church will make this a regular event, hosting a monthly hymn sing every first Sunday of the month.
