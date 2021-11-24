CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Community Church will present the solo piano concert "Coming on the Clouds," at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The concert will feature jazz pianist David Robinson performing on a 7-foot Steinway Grand Piano. Robinson will perform an hour of original cloud compositions inspired by cloud formations, accompanied by cloud nature videography by photographer Thomas Robinson.
The concert is free and open to the public. Audience members are asked to wear face masks. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube on the Cannon Beach Community Church channel.
The Cannon Beach Community Church is located at 132 E. Washington St. in Cannon Beach.
