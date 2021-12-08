CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie Arts Commission will present a Celtic Christmas program Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre.
The Men of Worth will perform holiday favorites such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Lord of the Dance” and “Angels We Have Heard On High.”
The theater is located at 75 S. Nehalem St. in Clatskanie.
They will be joined by Kevin Carr, Maureen Brennan, Kelsey Wilson, Na Rósaí and more.
The show will be a unique combination of humor, exciting tunes and heartfelt ballads.
Tickets can be purchased online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling 503-728-3403. The price is $20 for adults, $18 for students and seniors and $16 for children 12 and under.
Masks are required in the auditorium.
