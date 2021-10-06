CANNON BEACH — Northwest Piano Trio returns to Cannon Beach to perform a free all-classical concert Sunday.
The free concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Community Church located at 132 E. Washington St.
The concert, “A Family Affair,” features music of siblings, Felix Mendelssohn and Fanny Mendelssohn. Beethoven pieces will also be featured.
The Northwest Piano Trio includes Esther Shim on violin, Hannah Hillebrand on cello and Susan McDaniel will play the 7-foot Steinway grand piano at Cannon Beach Community Church. The Northwest Piano Trio, founded in 2014, is based in Portland.
Concert attendees are asked to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.