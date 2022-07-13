SEAVIEW, Wash. – Writer and musician Nick Jaina will host a workshop focused on memoir writing at the Sou’wester Lodge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants will focus on sequential events, memory and writing techniques to develop strategies for storytelling and personal reflection.
Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.souwesterlodge.com.
