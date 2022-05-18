ASTORIA – Author Shannon Symonds will host a virtual mystery writing workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted by the Writers' Guild of Astoria, the workshop will offer an inside look at methods used to craft a compelling mystery. Symonds is the author of "Finding Hope," "Safe House" and the "By the Sea Cozy Mystery" series. Her work has also appeared in Deseret Digital Media, Hilary Weeks' Billion Clicks project and the Operation Underground Railroad newsletter.
Cost for the workshop is $25 for guild members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, visit www.thewritersguild.org.
