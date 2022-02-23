LONG BEACH, Wash. — The World Kite Museum will virtually host the 22nd Annual Windless Kite Festival on Saturday, featuring video submissions from kite fliers worldwide.
The event will take place on Google Meet at 10 a.m. Admission is free, and the event can be accessed on the museum’s Facebook page.
Sponsored by Long Beach, the festival’s mission is to share the freedom and artistry of windless kite flying, from indoor and urban adventures to kite flying underground.
The event is also a fundraiser, supporting the museum’s year-round events and programs through merchandise available online.
