ASTORIA – The Writer's Guild and Astoria Visual Arts have announced the winner of this year's North Coast Writer's Residency.
Jennifer D. Munro, of Albany, will spend one week working on a collection of essays titled "The Twelfth Mom." The collection focuses on challenges of being an adoptive parent while chronicling a love of birdwatching.
A reception and public reading from the project will be held on Nov. 5 at Astoria Visual Arts. For more information, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org
