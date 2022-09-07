ASTORIA – The Wildlife Center of the North Coast will host the 6th Annual Founder’s Night Fundraiser at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
This event marks the center’s largest fundraiser of the year, and celebrates the legacy of Sharnelle Fee, its late founder. Attendees will enjoy a three-course dinner, silent auction, short film screening and update on the center’s work. Funds will assist in caring for local wildlife and promoting conservation education programs.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.coastwildlife.org or contact Josh Saranpaa at 503-338-0331.
