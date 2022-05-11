ASTORIA – Wildlife Center of the North Coast will host the Birds of a Feather Spring Festival, offering an open house and native plant sale, on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival marks an annual opportunity to take a tour of the facility, alongside raffle prizes and activities for kids. Visitors have the chance to learn about bird life cycles and habitats.
This event is free and open to all. Donated proceeds will benefit the Birds of a Feather annual campaign, supporting wildlife rehabilitation, ecology education and conservation efforts. For more information, visit www.coastwildlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.