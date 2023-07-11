ASTORIA — Missoula Children's Theatre arrives on tour at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria this week, toting a set, costumes and props for a production of "Cinderella." In the space of a week, they'll need to find a cast of local students, rehearse and stage a show.
Between 50 and 60 roles are available for students in kindergarten through high school. Auditions will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by an intense week of rehearsals that lead up to two performances, at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission for each show is $5.
On Wednesday, the Liberty Theatre lineup continues with the Hi-Steppin' Western Dance Band, performing an uptempo honky-tonk swing set in the McTavish Room at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a standing and dancing room set with limited seating. To buy tickets, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
