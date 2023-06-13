ASTORIA — In addition to the ceremonies, contests and meals offered at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, a handful of musicians and groups will perform at various venues in Astoria throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Kardemimmit, a Finnish group that sings and plays the kantele, an ancient lap harp, will perform at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo. Gangspil, from Denmark, will play traditional dance music on the fiddle and accordion, alternating on the same stage.
Other performers at the fairgrounds will include Scandinavian Country, Brownsmead Flats, Coreen Bergholm’s Nordic Accordion Band and The Polka Dots.
The Coats, a Northwest a cappella vocal and comedy group, will perform as part of the festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Theatre.
Tickets for The Coats are $20 to $40. Performances at the fairgrounds are included in admission to the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. For more information and a full list of performances, visit www.astoriascanfest.com.
