ASTORIA — Musician and composer David Arkenstone will perform at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, blending genres with neoclassical piano pieces, Celtic music and music inspired by Middle Earth.
Also on the Larsen Center lineup this week, James Achilles will host a performance of music students in a recital, titled "Celebratio Musicae," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, featuring piano, guitar and vocalists.
Admission for the recital is free. Tickets for the Arkenstone show are $23 to $36 or $10 for students. A meet-and-greet after the show will be offered with VIP tickets. For more information, visit www.partnersforthepac.org.
