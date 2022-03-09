Red alder event

Forestry and silviculture expert Andrew Bluhm will give a presentation on the importance of red alder trees in the Oregon Coast Range ecosystem.

 Lower Nehalem Watershed Council

NEHALEM – The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council offers insight from Andrew Bluhm, associate program director of the Hardwood Silviculture Cooperative at Oregon State University, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Bluhm, an expert on the red alder, a common tree in the Nehalem watershed, will give a presentation highlighting the characteristics of the tree and summarize its role in the Oregon Coast Range ecosystem.

The presentation is free and open to the public, accessible on Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86320883649. A recording of this presentation will also be posted on the Watershed Council’s YouTube channel alongside other recorded presentations.

