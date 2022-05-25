WARRENTON – The Warrenton High School drama department will present "Murder’s In The Heir," a murder mystery and comedy with an interactive bent, on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cast members include students Layci Bartlett, Cheyanne Blackburn, Dallan Caulder, Julia Dornblueth, Abbi Eide, Chloe Gee, Chloe Kirkpatrick, Olivia Lyons, McKinley Manion, Connor Moha, Cheyenne Niehuser, Lizzi Rocha, Alyssa Thoma and Tris Tucker.
Admission for the show is $8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.warrentonschools.com.
